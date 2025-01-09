Godrej Properties Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Godrej Properties opened at ₹2679.95 and closed at ₹2651.10, experiencing a high of ₹2679.95 and a low of ₹2505.10. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹77,230.98 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3400 and a low of ₹2095.85. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 25,227 shares, indicating moderate activity in the stock.
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 43.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1138 k & BSE volume was 25 k.
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2679.95 & ₹2505.1 yesterday to end at ₹2566.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend