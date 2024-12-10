Hello User
Godrej Properties Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates : Godrej Properties stock price went up today, 10 Dec 2024, by 0.65 %. The stock closed at 2841.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2860.35 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Properties stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Godrej Properties opened at 2872.25 and closed at 2841.90, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 2910.15 and a low of 2857.15 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately 85,624.96 crore, the shares saw a BSE volume of 10,284. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a high of 3400 and a low of 1863.50.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Dec 2024, 11:20 AM IST Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live: Godrej Properties closed at ₹2841.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2910.15 & 2857.15 yesterday to end at 2860.35. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.

