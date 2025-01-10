Godrej Properties Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Godrej Properties opened at ₹2579.5 and closed at ₹2566.6, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹2579.5 and a low of ₹2490.85 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹69,579.48 crore, the company has seen a 52-week high of ₹3400 and a low of ₹2095.85. The BSE volume recorded was 13,946 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Godrej Properties on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2546.47
|Support 1
|2465.47
|Resistance 2
|2599.98
|Support 2
|2437.98
|Resistance 3
|2627.47
|Support 3
|2384.47
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3650.0, 45.87% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2113.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|6
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 42.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 441 k & BSE volume was 13 k.
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2579.5 & ₹2490.85 yesterday to end at ₹2502.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend