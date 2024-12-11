Hello User
Godrej Properties Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates : Godrej Properties stock price went up today, 11 Dec 2024, by 1.95 %. The stock closed at 2841.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2897.2 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Properties stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Godrej Properties opened at 2872.25 and closed at 2841.90, with a high of 2910.15 and a low of 2844.80. The company's market capitalization stands at 87,319.12 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 3400 and a low of 1863.50. The BSE volume for the day was 17,051 shares, indicating moderate trading activity.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Dec 2024, 08:49 AM IST Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Godrej Properties on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12927.23Support 12860.63
Resistance 22951.97Support 22818.77
Resistance 32993.83Support 32794.03
11 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3650.0, 25.98% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2113.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4350.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8875
    Buy5554
    Hold1123
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell2222
11 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live: Godrej Properties volume yesterday was 1002 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 997 k

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.5% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 985 k & BSE volume was 17 k.

11 Dec 2024, 08:06 AM IST Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live: Godrej Properties closed at ₹2841.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 2910.15 & 2844.8 yesterday to end at 2897.2. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

