Godrej Properties Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Godrej Properties opened at ₹2872.25 and closed at ₹2841.90, with a high of ₹2910.15 and a low of ₹2844.80. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹87,319.12 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹3400 and a low of ₹1863.50. The BSE volume for the day was 17,051 shares, indicating moderate trading activity.
Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Godrej Properties on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2927.23
|Support 1
|2860.63
|Resistance 2
|2951.97
|Support 2
|2818.77
|Resistance 3
|2993.83
|Support 3
|2794.03
Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3650.0, 25.98% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2113.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|7
|5
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.5% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 985 k & BSE volume was 17 k.
Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹2910.15 & ₹2844.8 yesterday to end at ₹2897.2. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend