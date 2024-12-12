Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Dec 12 2024 09:40:23
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 149.80 -0.53%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 791.10 -0.99%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 312.20 1.04%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 363.20 -0.64%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,275.80 -0.18%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Godrej Properties share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Properties Sees Downturn in Today's Trading
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Godrej Properties share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Properties Sees Downturn in Today's Trading

2 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2024, 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates : Godrej Properties stock price went down today, 12 Dec 2024, by -0.49 %. The stock closed at 2911.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2897 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Properties stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Godrej Properties opened at 2908.65 and closed lower at 2896.45. The stock reached a high of 2934.10 and a low of 2882.45. With a market capitalization of 87,731.74 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 11,508. The stock's performance is noteworthy against its 52-week high of 3400 and a low of 1863.50, indicating significant price fluctuations over the year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 09:40:36 AM IST

Godrej Properties Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.32%; Futures open interest increased by 0.17%

Godrej Properties Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices coupled with increased open interest in Godrej Properties indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near future. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

12 Dec 2024, 09:32:21 AM IST

Godrej Properties Live Updates: Godrej Properties trading at ₹2897, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹2911.2

Godrej Properties Live Updates: Godrej Properties share price is at 2897 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2882.57 and 2939.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2882.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2939.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

12 Dec 2024, 09:17:11 AM IST

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Godrej Properties has decreased by 0.08%, currently trading at 2909.00. Over the past year, however, the stock has seen a substantial increase of 53.39%, reaching 2909.00. In contrast, during the same one-year timeframe, the Nifty index has risen by 17.36%, reaching 24641.80.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.44%
3 Months2.82%
6 Months-0.52%
YTD44.68%
1 Year53.39%
12 Dec 2024, 08:45:00 AM IST

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Godrej Properties on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12939.17Support 12882.57
Resistance 22964.93Support 22851.73
Resistance 32995.77Support 32825.97
12 Dec 2024, 08:34:50 AM IST

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3650.0, 25.27% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2113.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4350.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8875
    Buy5554
    Hold1123
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell2222
12 Dec 2024, 08:17:05 AM IST

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Godrej Properties volume yesterday was 763 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1011 k

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 752 k & BSE volume was 11 k.

12 Dec 2024, 08:06:12 AM IST

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Godrej Properties closed at ₹2896.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2934.1 & 2882.45 yesterday to end at 2913.6. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue