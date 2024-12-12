Godrej Properties share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Properties Sees Downturn in Today's Trading

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Godrej Properties opened at ₹2908.65 and closed lower at ₹2896.45. The stock reached a high of ₹2934.10 and a low of ₹2882.45. With a market capitalization of ₹87,731.74 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 11,508. The stock's performance is noteworthy against its 52-week high of ₹3400 and a low of ₹1863.50, indicating significant price fluctuations over the year.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Godrej Properties Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.32%; Futures open interest increased by 0.17%
Godrej Properties Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices coupled with increased open interest in Godrej Properties indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near future. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Godrej Properties Live Updates: Godrej Properties trading at ₹2897, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹2911.2
Godrej Properties Live Updates: Godrej Properties share price is at ₹2897 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2882.57 and ₹2939.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2882.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2939.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Godrej Properties has decreased by 0.08%, currently trading at ₹2909.00. Over the past year, however, the stock has seen a substantial increase of 53.39%, reaching ₹2909.00. In contrast, during the same one-year timeframe, the Nifty index has risen by 17.36%, reaching 24641.80.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.44%
|3 Months
|2.82%
|6 Months
|-0.52%
|YTD
|44.68%
|1 Year
|53.39%
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Godrej Properties on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2939.17
|Support 1
|2882.57
|Resistance 2
|2964.93
|Support 2
|2851.73
|Resistance 3
|2995.77
|Support 3
|2825.97
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3650.0, 25.27% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2113.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|7
|5
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Godrej Properties volume yesterday was 763 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1011 k
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.5% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 752 k & BSE volume was 11 k.
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Godrej Properties closed at ₹2896.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2934.1 & ₹2882.45 yesterday to end at ₹2913.6. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.