Godrej Properties Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Godrej Properties opened at ₹2910 and closed at ₹2911.2, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹2918.75 and a low of ₹2832 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹86,751.39 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹3400 and a low of ₹1863.5. The BSE volume for the day was 3,247,328 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3650.0, 26.74% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2113.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|7
|5
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 243.28% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 828 k & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2918.75 & ₹2832 yesterday to end at ₹2880. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend