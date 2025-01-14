Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Godrej Properties Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates : Godrej Properties stock price went down today, 14 Jan 2025, by -5.84 %. The stock closed at 2385.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2246.65 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Properties stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Godrej Properties opened at 2357.1 and closed at 2385.9, showing a positive performance. The stock reached a high of 2372.25 and a low of 2242 during the session. With a market capitalization of 67,733.16 crore, the stock is trading significantly below its 52-week high of 3400 and above its 52-week low of 2095.85. The BSE volume recorded was 24,682 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Godrej Properties volume yesterday was 1140 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 616 k

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 85.0% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1116 k & BSE volume was 24 k.

14 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Godrej Properties closed at ₹2385.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2372.25 & 2242 yesterday to end at 2246.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.