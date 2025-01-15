Hello User
Godrej Properties Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates : Godrej Properties stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2025, by 3.13 %. The stock closed at 2246.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2316.95 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Properties stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Godrej Properties opened at 2248 and closed slightly lower at 2246.65. The stock reached a high of 2316.95 and matched its opening low of 2248. With a market capitalization of 69,511.64 crore, the company's shares traded a volume of 9,294 on the BSE. Over the past year, Godrej Properties has seen a 52-week high of 3400 and a low of 2095.85.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3650.0, 57.53% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2113.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4350.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8887
    Buy5555
    Hold1111
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell2222
15 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Godrej Properties volume yesterday was 732 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 584 k

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 723 k & BSE volume was 9 k.

15 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Godrej Properties closed at ₹2246.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2316.95 & 2248 yesterday to end at 2316.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

