Godrej Properties Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Godrej Properties opened at ₹2248 and closed slightly lower at ₹2246.65. The stock reached a high of ₹2316.95 and matched its opening low of ₹2248. With a market capitalization of ₹69,511.64 crore, the company's shares traded a volume of 9,294 on the BSE. Over the past year, Godrej Properties has seen a 52-week high of ₹3400 and a low of ₹2095.85.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3650.0, 57.53% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2113.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 723 k & BSE volume was 9 k.
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2316.95 & ₹2248 yesterday to end at ₹2316.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend