Godrej Properties Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Godrej Properties opened at ₹2862.5 and closed at ₹2882.45, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹2939.8 and a low of ₹2788.05, showcasing significant volatility. With a market capitalization of ₹86,751.39 crore, the company's stock performance remains robust despite being below its 52-week high of ₹3400 and above its 52-week low of ₹1863.5. The BSE volume was 41,931 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Godrej Properties on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2981.33
|Support 1
|2828.38
|Resistance 2
|3037.62
|Support 2
|2731.72
|Resistance 3
|3134.28
|Support 3
|2675.43
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3650.0, 24.81% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2113.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|7
|5
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1164 k & BSE volume was 41 k.
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2939.8 & ₹2788.05 yesterday to end at ₹2924.5. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.