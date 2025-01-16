Godrej Properties Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Godrej Properties opened at ₹2329.95 and closed at ₹2310, experiencing a high of ₹2372 and a low of ₹2300.3. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹69,480.02 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹3400 and a low of ₹2095.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 12,869 shares for the day.
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Godrej Properties on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2350.7
|Support 1
|2278.85
|Resistance 2
|2398.5
|Support 2
|2254.8
|Resistance 3
|2422.55
|Support 3
|2207.0
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3650.0, 58.18% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2113.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 723 k & BSE volume was 9 k.
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2372 & ₹2300.3 yesterday to end at ₹2307.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend