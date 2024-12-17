Godrej Properties share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Properties Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Godrej Properties opened at ₹2920.8 and closed slightly higher at ₹2924.5. The stock experienced a high of ₹3000 and a low of ₹2920.8. With a market capitalization of ₹88,154.91 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹3400 and above its 52-week low of ₹1863.5. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 22,490 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Godrej Properties Live Updates: Godrej Properties trading at ₹3008, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹2969.65
Godrej Properties Live Updates: Godrej Properties share price is at ₹3008 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2928.75 and ₹3011.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2928.75 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3011.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Godrej Properties has increased by 0.11%, currently trading at ₹2973.00. Over the past year, Godrej Properties' shares have appreciated by 44.87%, reaching ₹2973.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 15.17%, reaching 24668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.57%
|3 Months
|6.32%
|6 Months
|-0.86%
|YTD
|47.66%
|1 Year
|44.87%
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Godrej Properties on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3011.2
|Support 1
|2928.75
|Resistance 2
|3048.3
|Support 2
|2883.4
|Resistance 3
|3093.65
|Support 3
|2846.3
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3650.0, 23.24% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2113.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|7
|5
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Godrej Properties volume yesterday was 1381 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1254 k
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.15% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1359 k & BSE volume was 22 k.
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Godrej Properties closed at ₹2924.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹3000 & ₹2920.8 yesterday to end at ₹2961.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend