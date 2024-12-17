Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Godrej Properties share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Properties Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates : Godrej Properties stock price went up today, 17 Dec 2024, by 1.29 %. The stock closed at 2969.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3008 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Properties stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Godrej Properties opened at 2920.8 and closed slightly higher at 2924.5. The stock experienced a high of 3000 and a low of 2920.8. With a market capitalization of 88,154.91 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of 3400 and above its 52-week low of 1863.5. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 22,490 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:31 AM IST Godrej Properties Live Updates: Godrej Properties trading at ₹3008, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹2969.65

Godrej Properties Live Updates: Godrej Properties share price is at 3008 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2928.75 and 3011.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2928.75 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3011.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Godrej Properties has increased by 0.11%, currently trading at 2973.00. Over the past year, Godrej Properties' shares have appreciated by 44.87%, reaching 2973.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 15.17%, reaching 24668.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.57%
3 Months6.32%
6 Months-0.86%
YTD47.66%
1 Year44.87%
17 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Godrej Properties on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13011.2Support 12928.75
Resistance 23048.3Support 22883.4
Resistance 33093.65Support 32846.3
17 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3650.0, 23.24% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2113.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4350.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8875
    Buy5554
    Hold1123
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell2222
17 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Godrej Properties volume yesterday was 1381 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1254 k

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.15% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1359 k & BSE volume was 22 k.

17 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Godrej Properties closed at ₹2924.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 3000 & 2920.8 yesterday to end at 2961.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.