Godrej Properties Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Godrej Properties opened at ₹2375 and closed at ₹2307.45. The stock reached a high of ₹2417.8 and a low of ₹2337.2 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹71,189.24 crore, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹3400 and a low of ₹2095.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 25,887 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Godrej Properties closed at ₹2307.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2417.8 & ₹2337.2 yesterday to end at ₹2361.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend