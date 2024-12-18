Godrej Properties share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Properties Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Godrej Properties opened at ₹2984.55 and closed at ₹2969.65, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹3014.95 and matched its low of ₹2969.65 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹89,537.34 crore, the stock's performance reflects its 52-week range, with a high of ₹3400 and a low of ₹1863.5. The BSE volume recorded was 15,322 shares.
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.39%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.01%
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: A decline in futures prices, combined with a decrease in open interest for Godrej Properties, indicates that the current bearish trend may be weakening. This could suggest the possibility of the stock reaching a bottom or beginning a reversal in the near future.
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Godrej Properties share price live: Today's Price range
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Godrej Properties' stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹2967.05 and a high of ₹3034.95. This reflects a fluctuation of ₹67.90, indicating active market movement and investor interest in the stock throughout the trading session.
Godrej Properties Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 81.82% higher than yesterday
Godrej Properties Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Godrej Properties has increased by 81.82% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹2990.8, showing no change. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze market trends alongside price movements. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a strong and sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may suggest a potential further drop in prices.
Godrej Properties Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Godrej Properties Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 3004.23 and 2969.88 in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 2969.88 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 3004.23. You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2999.47
|Support 1
|2987.17
|Resistance 2
|3003.73
|Support 2
|2979.13
|Resistance 3
|3011.77
|Support 3
|2974.87
Godrej Properties Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|2891.30
|10 Days
|2881.77
|20 Days
|2828.13
|50 Days
|2884.88
|100 Days
|2943.05
|300 Days
|2836.35
Godrej Properties Live Updates: Godrej Properties Short Term and Long Term Trends
Godrej Properties Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Godrej Properties share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Godrej Properties Live Updates: Godrej Properties trading at ₹2990.7, up 0% from yesterday's ₹2990.7
Godrej Properties Live Updates: Godrej Properties share price is at ₹2990.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2969.13 and ₹3016.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2969.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3016.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 95.69% higher than yesterday
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Godrej Properties has increased by 95.69% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹2986.85, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.13%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decline.
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 2991.42 and 2972.72 in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 2972.72 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 2991.42. You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Godrej Properties trading at ₹2987.6, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹2990.7
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Godrej Properties share price is at ₹2987.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2969.13 and ₹3016.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2969.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3016.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Godrej Properties has decreased by 0.32% today, currently trading at ₹2981, in line with its industry counterparts. Similar declines are observed in its peers, including Rail Vikas Nigam, Indus Towers, Oberoi Realty, and Phoenix Mills. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also fallen, down by 0.45% and 0.52%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|459.8
|-8.5
|-1.82
|647.0
|165.55
|95869.22
|Indus Towers
|343.05
|-2.25
|-0.65
|460.7
|176.45
|92449.81
|Godrej Properties
|2981.0
|-9.7
|-0.32
|3400.0
|1863.5
|82883.62
|Oberoi Realty
|2304.0
|-11.6
|-0.5
|2341.0
|1268.0
|83773.44
|Phoenix Mills
|1744.75
|-27.45
|-1.55
|2068.15
|1071.93
|31178.2
Godrej Properties Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 153.27% higher than yesterday
Godrej Properties Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Godrej Properties has increased by 153.27% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹2999.4, reflecting a 0.29% rise. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Godrej Properties Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Godrej Properties Live Updates: Godrej Properties touched a high of 2993.55 & a low of 2974.85 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Godrej Properties Live Updates:
GODREJ PROPERTIES
GODREJ PROPERTIES
Godrej Properties Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.05%; Futures open interest increased by 0.18%
Godrej Properties Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices, coupled with an increase in open interest for Godrej Properties, indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near term. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Godrej Properties Live Updates: Godrej Properties trading at ₹2977.45, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹2990.7
Godrej Properties Live Updates: Godrej Properties share price is at ₹2977.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2969.13 and ₹3016.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2969.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3016.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Godrej Properties has decreased by 0.40%, currently trading at ₹2978.75. Over the past year, however, the company's shares have appreciated by 50.49%, reaching ₹2978.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 13.62%, rising to 24297.95 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.23%
|3 Months
|7.9%
|6 Months
|-3.11%
|YTD
|48.66%
|1 Year
|50.49%
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Godrej Properties on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Godrej Properties volume yesterday was 999 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1286 k
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 984 k & BSE volume was 15 k.
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Godrej Properties closed at ₹2969.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹3014.95 & ₹2969.65 yesterday to end at ₹2991. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend