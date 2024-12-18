Hello User
Godrej Properties share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Properties Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 01:10 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates : Godrej Properties stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2024, by 0 %. The stock closed at 2990.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2990.7 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Properties stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Godrej Properties opened at 2984.55 and closed at 2969.65, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 3014.95 and matched its low of 2969.65 during the day. With a market capitalization of 89,537.34 crore, the stock's performance reflects its 52-week range, with a high of 3400 and a low of 1863.5. The BSE volume recorded was 15,322 shares.

18 Dec 2024, 01:10 PM IST Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.39%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.01%

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: A decline in futures prices, combined with a decrease in open interest for Godrej Properties, indicates that the current bearish trend may be weakening. This could suggest the possibility of the stock reaching a bottom or beginning a reversal in the near future.

18 Dec 2024, 01:06 PM IST Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Godrej Properties share price live: Today's Price range

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Godrej Properties' stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of 2967.05 and a high of 3034.95. This reflects a fluctuation of 67.90, indicating active market movement and investor interest in the stock throughout the trading session.

18 Dec 2024, 12:49 PM IST Godrej Properties Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 81.82% higher than yesterday

Godrej Properties Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Godrej Properties has increased by 81.82% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 2990.8, showing no change. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze market trends alongside price movements. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a strong and sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may suggest a potential further drop in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 12:40 PM IST Godrej Properties Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Godrej Properties Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 3004.23 and 2969.88 in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 2969.88 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 3004.23. You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12999.47Support 12987.17
Resistance 23003.73Support 22979.13
Resistance 33011.77Support 32974.87
18 Dec 2024, 12:24 PM IST Godrej Properties Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days2891.30
10 Days2881.77
20 Days2828.13
50 Days2884.88
100 Days2943.05
300 Days2836.35
18 Dec 2024, 12:23 PM IST Godrej Properties Live Updates: Godrej Properties Short Term and Long Term Trends

Godrej Properties Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Godrej Properties share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

18 Dec 2024, 12:14 PM IST Godrej Properties Live Updates: Godrej Properties trading at ₹2990.7, up 0% from yesterday's ₹2990.7

Godrej Properties Live Updates: Godrej Properties share price is at 2990.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2969.13 and 3016.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2969.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3016.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:54 AM IST Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 95.69% higher than yesterday

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Godrej Properties has increased by 95.69% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 2986.85, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.13%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decline.

18 Dec 2024, 11:52 AM IST Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 2991.42 and 2972.72 in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 2972.72 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 2991.42. You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13004.23Support 12969.88
Resistance 23021.47Support 22952.77
Resistance 33038.58Support 32935.53
18 Dec 2024, 11:27 AM IST Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Godrej Properties trading at ₹2987.6, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹2990.7

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Godrej Properties share price is at 2987.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2969.13 and 3016.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2969.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3016.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:15 AM IST Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Godrej Properties has decreased by 0.32% today, currently trading at 2981, in line with its industry counterparts. Similar declines are observed in its peers, including Rail Vikas Nigam, Indus Towers, Oberoi Realty, and Phoenix Mills. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also fallen, down by 0.45% and 0.52%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Rail Vikas Nigam459.8-8.5-1.82647.0165.5595869.22
Indus Towers343.05-2.25-0.65460.7176.4592449.81
Godrej Properties2981.0-9.7-0.323400.01863.582883.62
Oberoi Realty2304.0-11.6-0.52341.01268.083773.44
Phoenix Mills1744.75-27.45-1.552068.151071.9331178.2
18 Dec 2024, 11:07 AM IST Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3650.0, 22.64% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2113.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4350.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8875
    Buy5554
    Hold1123
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell2222
18 Dec 2024, 10:53 AM IST Godrej Properties Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 153.27% higher than yesterday

Godrej Properties Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Godrej Properties has increased by 153.27% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 2999.4, reflecting a 0.29% rise. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 10:34 AM IST Godrej Properties Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Godrej Properties Live Updates: Godrej Properties touched a high of 2993.55 & a low of 2974.85 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12991.42Support 12972.72
Resistance 23001.83Support 22964.43
Resistance 33010.12Support 32954.02
18 Dec 2024, 09:54 AM IST Godrej Properties Live Updates: Stock Peers

Godrej Properties Live Updates: Today, the share price of Godrej Properties has fallen by 0.35%, currently trading at 2980.15, aligning with the downward trend seen among its peers. Companies like Rail Vikas Nigam, Indus Towers, Oberoi Realty, and Phoenix Mills are also experiencing declines. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have shown slight changes, at -0.01% and -0.03%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Rail Vikas Nigam460.55-7.75-1.65647.0165.5596025.6
Indus Towers345.15-0.15-0.04460.7176.4593015.75
Godrej Properties2980.15-10.55-0.353400.01863.582859.98
Oberoi Realty2301.6-14.0-0.62341.01268.083686.18
Phoenix Mills1753.45-18.75-1.062068.151071.9331333.66
18 Dec 2024, 09:47 AM IST Godrej Properties Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.05%; Futures open interest increased by 0.18%

Godrej Properties Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices, coupled with an increase in open interest for Godrej Properties, indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near term. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

18 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST Godrej Properties Live Updates: Godrej Properties trading at ₹2977.45, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹2990.7

Godrej Properties Live Updates: Godrej Properties share price is at 2977.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2969.13 and 3016.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2969.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3016.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:23 AM IST Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Godrej Properties has decreased by 0.40%, currently trading at 2978.75. Over the past year, however, the company's shares have appreciated by 50.49%, reaching 2978.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 13.62%, rising to 24297.95 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.23%
3 Months7.9%
6 Months-3.11%
YTD48.66%
1 Year50.49%
18 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Godrej Properties on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13016.03Support 12969.13
Resistance 23038.97Support 22945.17
Resistance 33062.93Support 32922.23
18 Dec 2024, 08:36 AM IST Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3650.0, 22.03% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2113.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4350.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8875
    Buy5554
    Hold1123
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell2222
18 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Godrej Properties volume yesterday was 999 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1286 k

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 984 k & BSE volume was 15 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Godrej Properties closed at ₹2969.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 3014.95 & 2969.65 yesterday to end at 2991. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

