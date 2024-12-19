Godrej Properties share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Properties Faces Downturn in Today's Trading

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Godrej Properties opened at ₹3034.95 and closed at ₹2990.70. The stock reached a high of ₹3034.95 and a low of ₹2967.05, reflecting some volatility during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at approximately ₹90,386.68 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹3400 and a low of ₹1863.50, with a BSE volume of 7828 shares traded.
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Godrej Properties has decreased by 2.13%, currently trading at ₹2936.80. Over the past year, however, the stock has appreciated by 51.83%, reaching ₹2936.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 12.98%, reaching 24198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.03%
|3 Months
|7.62%
|6 Months
|0.01%
|YTD
|49.06%
|1 Year
|51.83%
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Godrej Properties on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3021.77
|Support 1
|2972.37
|Resistance 2
|3042.98
|Support 2
|2944.18
|Resistance 3
|3071.17
|Support 3
|2922.97
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3650.0, 21.64% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2113.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|7
|5
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Godrej Properties volume yesterday was 629 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1291 k
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 51.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 621 k & BSE volume was 7 k.
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Godrej Properties closed at ₹2990.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹3034.95 & ₹2967.05 yesterday to end at ₹3000.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend