Godrej Properties share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Properties Faces Downturn in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates : Godrej Properties stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -1.47 %. The stock closed at 3000.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2956.7 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Properties stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Godrej Properties opened at 3034.95 and closed at 2990.70. The stock reached a high of 3034.95 and a low of 2967.05, reflecting some volatility during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at approximately 90,386.68 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 3400 and a low of 1863.50, with a BSE volume of 7828 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 09:33 AM IST Godrej Properties Live Updates: Godrej Properties trading at ₹2956.7, down -1.47% from yesterday's ₹3000.75

Godrej Properties Live Updates: The current market price of Godrej Properties has broken the first support of 2972.37 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 2944.18. If the stock price breaks the second support of 2944.18 then there can be further negative price movement.

19 Dec 2024, 09:21 AM IST Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Godrej Properties has decreased by 2.13%, currently trading at 2936.80. Over the past year, however, the stock has appreciated by 51.83%, reaching 2936.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 12.98%, reaching 24198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.03%
3 Months7.62%
6 Months0.01%
YTD49.06%
1 Year51.83%
19 Dec 2024, 08:49 AM IST Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Godrej Properties on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13021.77Support 12972.37
Resistance 23042.98Support 22944.18
Resistance 33071.17Support 32922.97
19 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3650.0, 21.64% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2113.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4350.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8875
    Buy5554
    Hold1123
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell2222
19 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Godrej Properties volume yesterday was 629 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1291 k

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 51.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 621 k & BSE volume was 7 k.

19 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Godrej Properties closed at ₹2990.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 3034.95 & 2967.05 yesterday to end at 3000.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.