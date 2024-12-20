Godrej Properties Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Godrej Properties opened at ₹2941 and closed significantly higher at ₹3000.75, marking a positive performance. The stock reached a high of ₹3000.4 and a low of ₹2897.8 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹89,874.66 crore, the stock remains well above its 52-week low of ₹1863.5, although it is still below the 52-week high of ₹3400. A total of 10,463 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3650.0, 22.38% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2113.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|7
|5
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 701 k & BSE volume was 10 k.
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹3000.4 & ₹2897.8 yesterday to end at ₹2982.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend