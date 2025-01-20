Godrej Properties Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Godrej Properties opened at ₹2363.2 and maintained the same closing price. The stock reached a high of ₹2420.05 and a low of ₹2340, with a market capitalization of ₹72,512.94 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹3400 and a low of ₹2095.85, with a total volume of 6405 shares traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Godrej Properties on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2441.6
|Support 1
|2355.95
|Resistance 2
|2474.45
|Support 2
|2303.15
|Resistance 3
|2527.25
|Support 3
|2270.3
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 505 k & BSE volume was 6 k.
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2420.05 & ₹2340 yesterday to end at ₹2401.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend