Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Godrej Properties Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates : Godrej Properties stock price went up today, 20 Jan 2025, by 1.62 %. The stock closed at 2363.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2401.45 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Properties stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Godrej Properties opened at 2363.2 and maintained the same closing price. The stock reached a high of 2420.05 and a low of 2340, with a market capitalization of 72,512.94 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 3400 and a low of 2095.85, with a total volume of 6405 shares traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Godrej Properties on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12441.6Support 12355.95
Resistance 22474.45Support 22303.15
Resistance 32527.25Support 32270.3
20 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Godrej Properties volume yesterday was 511 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 554 k

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 505 k & BSE volume was 6 k.

20 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Godrej Properties closed at ₹2363.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2420.05 & 2340 yesterday to end at 2401.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.