Godrej Properties Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Godrej Properties opened at ₹3000 and closed at ₹2982.5, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹3000.75 and a low of ₹2839 throughout the day. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹86,016.5 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹3400 and a low of ₹1863.5, with a trading volume of 11,634 shares on BSE.
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3650.0, 25.65% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2113.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|5
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 701 k & BSE volume was 10 k.
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹3000.75 & ₹2839 yesterday to end at ₹2905. The stock is currently displaying negative near-term movement following consolidation, yet investors should await bearish confirmation before considering short positions.