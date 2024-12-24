Godrej Properties Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Godrej Properties opened at ₹2856.9 and closed slightly lower at ₹2854.5. The stock reached a high of ₹2915.45 and a low of ₹2856.9 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹86,963.73 crore, the company's shares are trading well below their 52-week high of ₹3400 and above the 52-week low of ₹1863.5. The BSE volume for the day was 5,188 shares.
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Godrej Properties on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2917.1
|Support 1
|2856.55
|Resistance 2
|2947.35
|Support 2
|2826.25
|Resistance 3
|2977.65
|Support 3
|2796.0
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3650.0, 26.49% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2113.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|5
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 66.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 401 k & BSE volume was 5 k.
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2915.45 & ₹2856.9 yesterday to end at ₹2885.5. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.