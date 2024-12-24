Hello User
Godrej Properties Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates : Godrej Properties stock price went up today, 24 Dec 2024, by 1.09 %. The stock closed at 2854.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2885.5 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Properties stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Godrej Properties opened at 2856.9 and closed slightly lower at 2854.5. The stock reached a high of 2915.45 and a low of 2856.9 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately 86,963.73 crore, the company's shares are trading well below their 52-week high of 3400 and above the 52-week low of 1863.5. The BSE volume for the day was 5,188 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Dec 2024, 08:49 AM IST Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Godrej Properties on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12917.1Support 12856.55
Resistance 22947.35Support 22826.25
Resistance 32977.65Support 32796.0
24 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3650.0, 26.49% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2113.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4350.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8885
    Buy5554
    Hold1113
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell2222
24 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Godrej Properties volume yesterday was 406 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1199 k

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 66.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 401 k & BSE volume was 5 k.

24 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Godrej Properties closed at ₹2854.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2915.45 & 2856.9 yesterday to end at 2885.5. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

