Godrej Properties Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Godrej Properties opened at ₹2898.6 and closed slightly lower at ₹2888.2. The stock reached a high of ₹2898.8 and a low of ₹2836.4 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹86,271 crore, the company has a 52-week high of ₹3400 and a low of ₹1975.8. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 7,812 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3650.0, 27.44% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2113.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|5
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 77.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 262 k & BSE volume was 7 k.
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2898.8 & ₹2836.4 yesterday to end at ₹2864.05. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.