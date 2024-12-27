Godrej Properties Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Godrej Properties opened at ₹2865.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹2861.25. The stock reached a high of ₹2872.8 and a low of ₹2820 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹86,010.48 crore, the stock's performance remains notable within its 52-week range, which is a high of ₹3400 and a low of ₹1975.8. The BSE recorded a volume of 5,062 shares traded.
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Godrej Properties on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2883.27
|Support 1
|2821.57
|Resistance 2
|2912.33
|Support 2
|2788.93
|Resistance 3
|2944.97
|Support 3
|2759.87
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3650.0, 27.85% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2113.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|5
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 83.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 189 k & BSE volume was 5 k.
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2872.8 & ₹2820 yesterday to end at ₹2855. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend