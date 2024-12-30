Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Godrej Properties Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Godrej Properties Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2024, 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates : Godrej Properties stock price went down today, 30 Dec 2024, by -0.85 %. The stock closed at 2854.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2830 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Properties stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Godrej Properties opened at 2855 and closed slightly lower at 2854.15. The stock reached a high of 2895.2 and a low of 2825 during the day. With a market capitalization of 85,256.01 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 4,049. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 3400 and a low of 1975.8.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Dec 2024, 09:17:07 AM IST

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Godrej Properties has decreased by 0.81%, currently trading at 2806.40. Over the past year, the company's shares have experienced a significant increase of 41.77%, reaching 2806.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 9.58%, reaching 23813.40 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.14%
3 Months-3.56%
6 Months-11.76%
YTD40.6%
1 Year41.77%
30 Dec 2024, 08:46:36 AM IST

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Godrej Properties on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12875.82Support 12803.92
Resistance 22921.83Support 22778.03
Resistance 32947.72Support 32732.02
30 Dec 2024, 08:30:01 AM IST

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3650.0, 28.98% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2113.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4350.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8875
    Buy5554
    Hold1113
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell2222
30 Dec 2024, 08:20:44 AM IST

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Godrej Properties volume yesterday was 223 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1098 k

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 79.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 218 k & BSE volume was 4 k.

30 Dec 2024, 08:01:36 AM IST

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Godrej Properties closed at ₹2854.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2895.2 & 2825 yesterday to end at 2830. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

