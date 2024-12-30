Godrej Properties Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Godrej Properties opened at ₹2855 and closed slightly lower at ₹2854.15. The stock reached a high of ₹2895.2 and a low of ₹2825 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹85,256.01 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 4,049. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹3400 and a low of ₹1975.8.
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Godrej Properties has decreased by 0.81%, currently trading at ₹2806.40. Over the past year, the company's shares have experienced a significant increase of 41.77%, reaching ₹2806.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 9.58%, reaching 23813.40 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.14%
|3 Months
|-3.56%
|6 Months
|-11.76%
|YTD
|40.6%
|1 Year
|41.77%
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Godrej Properties on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2875.82
|Support 1
|2803.92
|Resistance 2
|2921.83
|Support 2
|2778.03
|Resistance 3
|2947.72
|Support 3
|2732.02
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3650.0, 28.98% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2113.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|7
|5
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 79.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 218 k & BSE volume was 4 k.
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2895.2 & ₹2825 yesterday to end at ₹2830. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend