Godrej Properties Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates : Godrej Properties stock price went down today, 31 Dec 2024, by -0.31 %. The stock closed at 2829.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2820.5 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Properties stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Godrej Properties opened at 2830 and closed slightly lower at 2829.4. The stock reached a high of 2846.8 and a low of 2761 during the day. With a market capitalization of 85,094.88 crore, the company's shares have experienced a 52-week high of 3400 and a low of 1975.8. The BSE recorded a volume of 7,711 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Godrej Properties closed at ₹2829.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2846.8 & 2761 yesterday to end at 2820.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

