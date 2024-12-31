Godrej Properties Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

Godrej Properties Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Godrej Properties opened at ₹2830 and closed slightly lower at ₹2829.4. The stock reached a high of ₹2846.8 and a low of ₹2761 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹85,094.88 crore, the company's shares have experienced a 52-week high of ₹3400 and a low of ₹1975.8. The BSE recorded a volume of 7,711 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: Godrej Properties closed at ₹2829.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Godrej Properties Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2846.8 & ₹2761 yesterday to end at ₹2820.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend