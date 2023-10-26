Goodyear India share price Today Live Updates : Goodyear India closed today at ₹1292.35, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹1279.95

On the last day, Goodyear India's stock opened at ₹1349.8 and closed at ₹1294.1. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1349.8, while the lowest price was ₹1262. The market capitalization of Goodyear India is currently ₹2965.23 crore. In the past year, the stock's highest price was ₹1451.1 and the lowest price was ₹1007. On the BSE, a total of 4001 shares were traded.
Goodyear India stock closed at ₹1292.35 today, marking a percent change of 0.97 and a net change of 12.4. The stock's closing price yesterday was ₹1279.95.
Goodyear India share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JK Tyre & Industries
|294.95
|3.65
|1.25
|344.0
|141.65
|7262.58
|TVS Srichakra
|3787.95
|-157.8
|-4.0
|4073.95
|2385.0
|2900.45
|Goodyear India
|1292.35
|12.4
|0.97
|1451.1
|1007.0
|2985.33
|PTL Enterprises
|40.67
|-0.54
|-1.31
|47.9
|29.15
|538.38
|GRP
|3757.45
|-15.65
|-0.41
|4200.0
|1752.4
|500.99
Goodyear India share price live: Today's Price range
The Goodyear India stock had a low price of ₹1231 and a high price of ₹1299 on the current day.
Goodyear India Limited share price live: Price 52 week low/high
The 52-week low price of Goodyear India Limited stock is 1005.10, while the 52-week high price is 1451.00.
The current stock price of Goodyear India is ₹1293.75 with a percent change of 1.08 and a net change of 13.8. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.08% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 13.8.
The current data for Goodyear India stock shows that the price is ₹1293, with a percent change of 1.02 and a net change of 13.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.02% and the net change in price is 13.05.
Goodyear India share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of Goodyear India stock is ₹1231 and the high price is ₹1299.
The current data of Goodyear India stock shows that the price is ₹1284, with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 4.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.32% and has gained 4.05 points.
Goodyear India share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1336.26
|10 Days
|1336.83
|20 Days
|1322.83
|50 Days
|1338.48
|100 Days
|1307.22
|300 Days
|1202.99
Goodyear India share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of Goodyear India stock is ₹1231 and the high price is ₹1299.
As of the current data, Goodyear India's stock price is ₹1277.95 with a percent change of -0.16 and a net change of -2. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.16% and the net change is a decrease of 2 points.
Goodyear India Live Updates
Based on the current data, the stock price of Goodyear India is ₹1277.95. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.16 and a net change of -2.
Goodyear India share price live: Today's Price range
The Goodyear India stock had a low price of ₹1231 and a high price of ₹1299 on the current day.
The current stock price of Goodyear India is ₹1282.95 with a net change of 3 and a percent change of 0.23. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Goodyear India share price live: Today's Price range
Goodyear India stock reached a low of ₹1231 and a high of ₹1299 on the current day.
The current data for Goodyear India stock shows that the price is ₹1247. There has been a percent change of -2.57, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -32.95, indicating a decrease of ₹32.95 in the stock price.
The current data for Goodyear India stock shows that the price is ₹1255, with a percent change of -1.95 and a net change of -24.95. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.95% and the net change in price is a decrease of ₹24.95.
Goodyear India share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of Goodyear India stock is ₹1231, while the high price is ₹1299.
The stock price of Goodyear India is currently trading at ₹1252, representing a decrease of 2.18% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -27.95.
Goodyear India share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.21%
|3 Months
|-5.08%
|6 Months
|18.1%
|YTD
|14.87%
|1 Year
|24.08%
The current data for Goodyear India stock shows that its price is ₹1283.65, with a percent change of -0.81 and a net change of -10.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a negative percentage change and net change.
