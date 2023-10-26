Hello User
Goodyear India share price Today Live Updates : Goodyear India closed today at 1292.35, up 0.97% from yesterday's 1279.95

12 min read . 26 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Goodyear India stock price went up today, 26 Oct 2023, by 0.97 %. The stock closed at 1279.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1292.35 per share. Investors should monitor Goodyear India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Goodyear India

On the last day, Goodyear India's stock opened at 1349.8 and closed at 1294.1. The highest price reached during the day was 1349.8, while the lowest price was 1262. The market capitalization of Goodyear India is currently 2965.23 crore. In the past year, the stock's highest price was 1451.1 and the lowest price was 1007. On the BSE, a total of 4001 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:45 PM IST Goodyear India share price Today :Goodyear India closed today at ₹1292.35, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹1279.95

Goodyear India stock closed at 1292.35 today, marking a percent change of 0.97 and a net change of 12.4. The stock's closing price yesterday was 1279.95.

26 Oct 2023, 06:23 PM IST Goodyear India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JK Tyre & Industries294.953.651.25344.0141.657262.58
TVS Srichakra3787.95-157.8-4.04073.952385.02900.45
Goodyear India1292.3512.40.971451.11007.02985.33
PTL Enterprises40.67-0.54-1.3147.929.15538.38
GRP3757.45-15.65-0.414200.01752.4500.99
26 Oct 2023, 05:37 PM IST Goodyear India share price live: Today's Price range

The Goodyear India stock had a low price of 1231 and a high price of 1299 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 03:21 PM IST Goodyear India Limited share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Goodyear India Limited stock is 1005.10, while the 52-week high price is 1451.00.

26 Oct 2023, 03:14 PM IST Goodyear India share price Today :Goodyear India trading at ₹1293.75, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹1279.95

The current stock price of Goodyear India is 1293.75 with a percent change of 1.08 and a net change of 13.8. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.08% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 13.8.

26 Oct 2023, 02:36 PM IST Goodyear India share price Live :Goodyear India trading at ₹1293, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹1279.95

The current data for Goodyear India stock shows that the price is 1293, with a percent change of 1.02 and a net change of 13.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.02% and the net change in price is 13.05.

26 Oct 2023, 02:32 PM IST Goodyear India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JK Tyre & Industries292.00.70.24344.0141.657189.94
TVS Srichakra3795.4-150.35-3.814073.952385.02906.16
Goodyear India1290.010.050.791451.11007.02979.9
PTL Enterprises40.19-1.02-2.4847.929.15532.02
GRP3734.0-39.1-1.044200.01752.4497.87
26 Oct 2023, 02:21 PM IST Goodyear India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Goodyear India stock is 1231 and the high price is 1299.

26 Oct 2023, 01:45 PM IST Goodyear India share price Today :Goodyear India trading at ₹1284, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹1279.95

The current data of Goodyear India stock shows that the price is 1284, with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 4.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.32% and has gained 4.05 points.

26 Oct 2023, 01:38 PM IST Goodyear India share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1336.26
10 Days1336.83
20 Days1322.83
50 Days1338.48
100 Days1307.22
300 Days1202.99
26 Oct 2023, 01:24 PM IST Goodyear India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Goodyear India stock is 1231 and the high price is 1299.

26 Oct 2023, 01:01 PM IST Goodyear India share price NSE Live :Goodyear India trading at ₹1277.95, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹1279.95

As of the current data, Goodyear India's stock price is 1277.95 with a percent change of -0.16 and a net change of -2. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.16% and the net change is a decrease of 2 points.

26 Oct 2023, 12:37 PM IST Goodyear India share price Today :Goodyear India trading at ₹1277.95, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹1279.95

Based on the current data, the stock price of Goodyear India is 1277.95. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.16 and a net change of -2.

26 Oct 2023, 12:30 PM IST Goodyear India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JK Tyre & Industries286.9-4.4-1.51344.0141.657064.36
TVS Srichakra3815.0-130.75-3.314073.952385.02921.16
Goodyear India1280.00.050.01451.11007.02956.8
PTL Enterprises39.91-1.3-3.1547.929.15528.32
GRP3734.0-39.1-1.044200.01752.4497.87
26 Oct 2023, 12:13 PM IST Goodyear India share price live: Today's Price range

The Goodyear India stock had a low price of 1231 and a high price of 1299 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 11:40 AM IST Goodyear India share price NSE Live :Goodyear India trading at ₹1282.95, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹1279.95

The current stock price of Goodyear India is 1282.95 with a net change of 3 and a percent change of 0.23. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 11:38 AM IST Goodyear India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JK Tyre & Industries282.2-9.1-3.12344.0141.656948.64
TVS Srichakra3800.0-145.75-3.694073.952385.02909.68
Goodyear India1283.23.250.251451.11007.02964.19
PTL Enterprises39.36-1.85-4.4947.929.15521.04
GRP3648.1-125.0-3.314200.01752.4486.41
26 Oct 2023, 11:13 AM IST Goodyear India share price live: Today's Price range

Goodyear India stock reached a low of 1231 and a high of 1299 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 11:10 AM IST Goodyear India share price update :Goodyear India trading at ₹1247, down -2.57% from yesterday's ₹1279.95

The current data for Goodyear India stock shows that the price is 1247. There has been a percent change of -2.57, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -32.95, indicating a decrease of 32.95 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST Goodyear India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JK Tyre & Industries281.1-10.2-3.5344.0141.656921.55
TVS Srichakra3797.95-147.8-3.754073.952385.02908.11
Goodyear India1250.05-29.9-2.341451.11007.02887.62
PTL Enterprises39.39-1.82-4.4247.929.15521.43
GRP3648.1-125.0-3.314200.01752.4486.41
26 Oct 2023, 10:26 AM IST Goodyear India share price Today :Goodyear India trading at ₹1255, down -1.95% from yesterday's ₹1279.95

The current data for Goodyear India stock shows that the price is 1255, with a percent change of -1.95 and a net change of -24.95. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.95% and the net change in price is a decrease of 24.95.

26 Oct 2023, 10:13 AM IST Goodyear India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Goodyear India stock is 1231, while the high price is 1299.

26 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST Goodyear India share price update :Goodyear India trading at ₹1252, down -2.18% from yesterday's ₹1279.95

The stock price of Goodyear India is currently trading at 1252, representing a decrease of 2.18% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -27.95.

26 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Goodyear India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.21%
3 Months-5.08%
6 Months18.1%
YTD14.87%
1 Year24.08%
26 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Goodyear India share price Today :Goodyear India trading at ₹1283.65, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹1294.1

The current data for Goodyear India stock shows that its price is 1283.65, with a percent change of -0.81 and a net change of -10.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a negative percentage change and net change.

26 Oct 2023, 08:22 AM IST Goodyear India share price Live :Goodyear India closed at ₹1294.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Goodyear India had a volume of 4001 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1294.1.

