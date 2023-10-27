Goodyear India share price Today Live Updates : Goodyear India closed today at 1290.3, down -0.16% from yesterday's 1292.35

Goodyear India's stock opened at ₹1283.65 and closed at ₹1279.95 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1299 and a low of ₹1231. The company has a market capitalization of ₹2985.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1451.1 and the 52-week low is ₹1007. The BSE volume for the stock was 13613 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the closing price of Goodyear India stock was ₹1290.3, which represents a decrease of 0.16% compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹1292.35. The net change for the day was -2.05.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JK Tyre & Industries
|297.85
|3.55
|1.21
|344.0
|141.65
|7333.99
|TVS Srichakra
|3896.2
|80.0
|2.1
|4073.95
|2385.0
|2983.34
|Goodyear India
|1290.3
|-2.05
|-0.16
|1451.1
|1007.0
|2980.59
|PTL Enterprises
|41.46
|0.79
|1.94
|47.9
|29.15
|548.84
|GRP
|3893.95
|145.6
|3.88
|4200.0
|1752.4
|519.19
The low price of Goodyear India stock today is ₹1280.5 and the high price is ₹1350.
The current data of Goodyear India stock shows that the price is ₹1299.9. There has been a 0.58 percent change, with a net change of 7.55.
The stock price of Goodyear India has increased by 2.76% or ₹35.7. The current stock price stands at ₹1328.05.
The current day's low price of Goodyear India stock is ₹1285, while the high price is ₹1334.
The current stock price of Goodyear India is ₹1328.5 with a percent change of 2.8 and a net change of 36.15. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.8% or ₹36.15.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1318.18
|10 Days
|1334.36
|20 Days
|1321.90
|50 Days
|1336.43
|100 Days
|1307.87
|300 Days
|1203.81
The current day's high for Goodyear India stock is ₹1325.75, while the low is ₹1285.
The current data for Goodyear India stock shows that the price is ₹1324. There has been a percent change of 2.45, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 31.65, which represents the actual amount by which the stock price has increased.
The current price of Goodyear India stock is ₹1319, which represents a 2.06% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is ₹26.65.
The Goodyear India stock had a low price of ₹1285 and a high price of ₹1320 for the current day.
The current data for Goodyear India stock shows that the price is ₹1320, with a percent change of 2.14 and a net change of 27.65. This means that the stock has increased in value by 2.14% and has seen a net increase of ₹27.65.
Goodyear India stock's current day's low price is ₹1285 and the high price is ₹1319.
The current price of Goodyear India stock is ₹1318.9. There has been a 2.05% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹26.55.
The current stock price of Goodyear India is ₹1309.9. There has been a 1.36% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 17.55.
Goodyear India stock's current day's low price is ₹1285 and the high price is ₹1319.
The current price of Goodyear India stock is ₹1292.35, with a percent change of 0.97 and a net change of 12.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.15%
|3 Months
|-5.51%
|6 Months
|18.15%
|YTD
|14.87%
|1 Year
|24.08%
The current stock price of Goodyear India is ₹1292.35 with a percent change of 0.97 and a net change of 12.4. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.97% or 12.4 points.
On the last day of trading for Goodyear India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 13,613. The closing price for the shares was ₹1,279.95.
