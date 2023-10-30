Hello User
Goodyear India share price Today Live Updates : Goodyear India stocks drop in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Goodyear India stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 1292.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1290.3 per share. Investors should monitor Goodyear India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Goodyear India

On the last day of trading, Goodyear India's stock opened at 1292 and closed at 1292.35. The stock reached a high of 1350 and a low of 1280.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Goodyear India is 2980.59 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1451.1 and its 52-week low is 1007. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 18,901 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:37 AM IST Goodyear India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.56%
3 Months-6.68%
6 Months15.21%
YTD14.87%
1 Year23.71%
30 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST Goodyear India share price Today :Goodyear India trading at ₹1290.3, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹1292.35

The current price of Goodyear India stock is 1290.3. There has been a percent change of -0.16, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.05, suggesting a decrease of 2.05 in the stock price.

30 Oct 2023, 08:23 AM IST Goodyear India share price Live :Goodyear India closed at ₹1292.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Goodyear India had a trading volume of 18,901 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,292.35.

