Goodyear India share price Today Live Updates : Goodyear India stocks drop in trading today

On the last day of trading, Goodyear India's stock opened at ₹1292 and closed at ₹1292.35. The stock reached a high of ₹1350 and a low of ₹1280.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Goodyear India is ₹2980.59 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1451.1 and its 52-week low is ₹1007. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 18,901 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.56%
|3 Months
|-6.68%
|6 Months
|15.21%
|YTD
|14.87%
|1 Year
|23.71%
The current price of Goodyear India stock is ₹1290.3. There has been a percent change of -0.16, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.05, suggesting a decrease of ₹2.05 in the stock price.
On the last day, Goodyear India had a trading volume of 18,901 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,292.35.
