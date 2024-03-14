Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

GOPAL SNACKS Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2024, 11:12 AM IST
Livemint

GOPAL SNACKS stock price went down today, 14 Mar 2024, by -4.19 %. The stock closed at 401 per share. The stock is currently trading at 384.2 per share. Investors should monitor GOPAL SNACKS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GOPAL SNACKS Stock Price TodayPremium
GOPAL SNACKS Stock Price Today

GOPAL SNACKS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, GOPAL SNACKS opened at 350 and closed at 401. The high for the day was 384.5, and the low was 342. The market cap for GOPAL SNACKS was 0.0 cr. The BSE volume for the day was 216,707 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Mar 2024, 11:12:32 AM IST

GOPAL SNACKS ORD share price live: Today's Price range

GOPAL SNACKS ORD stock had a low price of 342 and a high price of 384.95 on the current trading day.

14 Mar 2024, 11:00:06 AM IST

GOPAL SNACKS share price Live :GOPAL SNACKS closed at ₹401 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, GOPAL SNACKS had a trading volume of 216,707 shares with a closing price of 401.

