GOPAL SNACKS Share Price Live blog for 15 Mar 2024

GOPAL SNACKS stock price went down today, 15 Mar 2024, by -10.21 %. The stock closed at 401 per share. The stock is currently trading at 360.05 per share. Investors should monitor GOPAL SNACKS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
GOPAL SNACKS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, GOPAL SNACKS opened at ₹350 and closed at ₹401. The stock reached a high of ₹384.95 and a low of ₹342. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crores with a trading volume of 547,491 shares on the BSE. The 52-week high and low for GOPAL SNACKS were not provided in the data.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Mar 2024, 08:01:48 AM IST
GOPAL SNACKS share price Live :GOPAL SNACKS closed at ₹401 on last trading day
On the last day, GOPAL SNACKS had a BSE volume of 547,491 shares with a closing price of ₹401.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!