GOPAL SNACKS share price Today Live Updates : GOPAL SNACKS Stock Plummets in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

GOPAL SNACKS share price Today Live Updates : GOPAL SNACKS Stock Plummets in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2024, 09:42 AM IST
Livemint

GOPAL SNACKS stock price went down today, 18 Mar 2024, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 378.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 378.6 per share. Investors should monitor GOPAL SNACKS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GOPAL SNACKS Stock Price Today

GOPAL SNACKS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for GOPAL SNACKS, the open price was 372.15, the close price was 360.05, the high was 392.7, and the low was 370.2. The market cap was at 0.0 cr. The 52-week high was at 392.7, and the 52-week low was at 342. The BSE volume for the day was 151,228 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2024, 09:42:46 AM IST

GOPAL SNACKS share price NSE Live :GOPAL SNACKS trading at ₹378.6, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹378.7

GOPAL SNACKS stock is currently trading at 378.6 with a net change of -0.1 and a percent change of -0.03. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

18 Mar 2024, 09:00:49 AM IST

GOPAL SNACKS share price Today :GOPAL SNACKS trading at ₹378.7, up 5.18% from yesterday's ₹360.05

GOPAL SNACKS stock is currently priced at 378.7, with a percent change of 5.18 and a net change of 18.65. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price.

18 Mar 2024, 08:02:01 AM IST

GOPAL SNACKS share price Live :GOPAL SNACKS closed at ₹360.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for GOPAL SNACKS on the BSE, the volume was 151,228 shares and the closing price was 360.05.

