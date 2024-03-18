GOPAL SNACKS share price Today Live Updates : GOPAL SNACKS Stock Plummets in Trading Today

GOPAL SNACKS stock price went down today, 18 Mar 2024, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 378.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 378.6 per share. Investors should monitor GOPAL SNACKS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
GOPAL SNACKS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for GOPAL SNACKS, the open price was ₹372.15, the close price was ₹360.05, the high was ₹392.7, and the low was ₹370.2. The market cap was at 0.0 cr. The 52-week high was at ₹392.7, and the 52-week low was at ₹342. The BSE volume for the day was 151,228 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Mar 2024, 09:42:46 AM IST
GOPAL SNACKS share price NSE Live :GOPAL SNACKS trading at ₹378.6, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹378.7
GOPAL SNACKS stock is currently trading at ₹378.6 with a net change of -0.1 and a percent change of -0.03. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
18 Mar 2024, 09:00:49 AM IST
GOPAL SNACKS share price Today :GOPAL SNACKS trading at ₹378.7, up 5.18% from yesterday's ₹360.05
GOPAL SNACKS stock is currently priced at ₹378.7, with a percent change of 5.18 and a net change of 18.65. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price.
18 Mar 2024, 08:02:01 AM IST
