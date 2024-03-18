GOPAL SNACKS share price Today Live Updates : GOPAL SNACKS Stock Plummets in Trading Today

GOPAL SNACKS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for GOPAL SNACKS, the open price was ₹372.15, the close price was ₹360.05, the high was ₹392.7, and the low was ₹370.2. The market cap was at 0.0 cr. The 52-week high was at ₹392.7, and the 52-week low was at ₹342. The BSE volume for the day was 151,228 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GOPAL SNACKS stock is currently trading at ₹378.6 with a net change of -0.1 and a percent change of -0.03. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
GOPAL SNACKS stock is currently priced at ₹378.7, with a percent change of 5.18 and a net change of 18.65. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for GOPAL SNACKS on the BSE, the volume was 151,228 shares and the closing price was ₹360.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!