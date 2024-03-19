Hello User
GOPAL SNACKS Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GOPAL SNACKS stock price went down today, 19 Mar 2024, by -3 %. The stock closed at 378.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 367.35 per share. Investors should monitor GOPAL SNACKS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GOPAL SNACKS Stock Price Today

GOPAL SNACKS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for GOPAL SNACKS, the open price was 379.2, with a close price of 378.7. The stock reached a high of 384.15 and a low of 365. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 392.7, while the 52-week low was 342. The BSE volume for the day was 115,060 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST GOPAL SNACKS share price Live :GOPAL SNACKS closed at ₹378.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for GOPAL SNACKS on the BSE, the volume was 115,060 shares with a closing price of 378.7.

