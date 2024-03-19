GOPAL SNACKS Share Price Live blog for 19 Mar 2024

GOPAL SNACKS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for GOPAL SNACKS, the open price was ₹379.2, with a close price of ₹378.7. The stock reached a high of ₹384.15 and a low of ₹365. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹392.7, while the 52-week low was ₹342. The BSE volume for the day was 115,060 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST
