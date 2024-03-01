Hello User
GPT HEALTHCARE share price Today Live Updates : GPT HEALTHCARE Sees Upward Trading Trend Today

1 min read . 09:02 AM IST
GPT HEALTHCARE stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 7.93 %. The stock closed at 186 per share. The stock is currently trading at 200.75 per share. Investors should monitor GPT HEALTHCARE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GPT HEALTHCARE Stock Price Today

GPT HEALTHCARE Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, GPT HEALTHCARE's stock opened at 216.15 and closed at 186. The stock reached a high of 219.7 and a low of 196.1. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crores, with a BSE volume of 1157822 shares traded. The 52-week high and low prices were not provided in the data.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:02 AM IST GPT HEALTHCARE share price Today :GPT HEALTHCARE trading at ₹200.75, up 7.93% from yesterday's ₹186

The current data for GPT HEALTHCARE stock shows that the price is 200.75, with a percent change of 7.93 and a net change of 14.75. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price. Investors may view this as a positive trend in the company's performance.

01 Mar 2024, 08:04 AM IST GPT HEALTHCARE share price Live :GPT HEALTHCARE closed at ₹186 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for GPT HEALTHCARE on the BSE, the volume was 1,157,822 shares with a closing price of 186.

