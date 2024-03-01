GPT HEALTHCARE share price Today Live Updates : GPT HEALTHCARE Sees Upward Trading Trend Today

GPT HEALTHCARE Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, GPT HEALTHCARE's stock opened at ₹216.15 and closed at ₹186. The stock reached a high of ₹219.7 and a low of ₹196.1. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crores, with a BSE volume of 1157822 shares traded. The 52-week high and low prices were not provided in the data.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.