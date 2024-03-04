Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

GPT HEALTHCARE Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2024, 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

GPT HEALTHCARE stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 191.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 191.75 per share. Investors should monitor GPT HEALTHCARE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GPT HEALTHCARE Stock Price TodayPremium
GPT HEALTHCARE Stock Price Today

GPT HEALTHCARE Share Price Today : GPT HEALTHCARE's stock opened at 190.5 and closed at 191.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 198.6, while the low was 189. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 219.7 and 185.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 17,868 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:09:47 AM IST

GPT HEALTHCARE share price Live :GPT HEALTHCARE closed at ₹191.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, GPT HEALTHCARE had a volume of 17868 shares with a closing price of 191.6.

