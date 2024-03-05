Hello User
GPT HEALTHCARE Share Price Live blog for 05 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GPT HEALTHCARE stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -5.27 %. The stock closed at 191.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 181.65 per share. Investors should monitor GPT HEALTHCARE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GPT HEALTHCARE Stock Price Today

GPT HEALTHCARE Share Price Today : GPT HEALTHCARE's stock opened at 191.45, reached a high of 191.7, and a low of 180.5 before closing at 191.75 on the last trading day. The market cap remains at 0.0 cr with a 52-week high of 219.7 and a low of 185.4. The BSE volume for the day was 100411 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 08:07 AM IST GPT HEALTHCARE share price Live :GPT HEALTHCARE closed at ₹191.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for GPT HEALTHCARE on the BSE, the volume was 100,411 shares with a closing price of 191.75.

