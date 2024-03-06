GPT HEALTHCARE share price Today Live Updates : GPT HEALTHCARE SUFFERS LOSSES IN TRADING

GPT HEALTHCARE Share Price Today : GPT HEALTHCARE's stock opened at ₹180.15 and closed at ₹181.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹182.5 and the low was ₹170.15. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹219.7 and the 52-week low was ₹180.5. The BSE volume for the day was 193,638 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
GPT HEALTHCARE stock is currently priced at ₹173.05, experiencing a percent decrease of -2.78 and a net change of -4.95. The stock has seen a slight decline in value based on the latest data.
The GPT HEALTHCARE stock is currently trading at ₹178, with a percent change of -2.01% and a net change of -3.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, GPT HEALTHCARE on BSE had a volume of 193,638 shares with a closing price of ₹181.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!