GPT HEALTHCARE share price Today Live Updates : GPT HEALTHCARE SUFFERS LOSSES IN TRADING

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:47 AM IST Trade
GPT HEALTHCARE stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -2.78 %. The stock closed at 178 per share. The stock is currently trading at 173.05 per share. Investors should monitor GPT HEALTHCARE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GPT HEALTHCARE Stock Price Today

GPT HEALTHCARE Share Price Today : GPT HEALTHCARE's stock opened at 180.15 and closed at 181.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 182.5 and the low was 170.15. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 219.7 and the 52-week low was 180.5. The BSE volume for the day was 193,638 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:47 AM IST GPT HEALTHCARE share price NSE Live :GPT HEALTHCARE trading at ₹173.05, down -2.78% from yesterday's ₹178

GPT HEALTHCARE stock is currently priced at 173.05, experiencing a percent decrease of -2.78 and a net change of -4.95. The stock has seen a slight decline in value based on the latest data.

06 Mar 2024, 09:08 AM IST GPT HEALTHCARE share price Today :GPT HEALTHCARE trading at ₹178, down -2.01% from yesterday's ₹181.65

The GPT HEALTHCARE stock is currently trading at 178, with a percent change of -2.01% and a net change of -3.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 08:08 AM IST GPT HEALTHCARE share price Live :GPT HEALTHCARE closed at ₹181.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, GPT HEALTHCARE on BSE had a volume of 193,638 shares with a closing price of 181.65.

