GPT HEALTHCARE share price Today Live Updates : GPT HEALTHCARE Sees Positive Trading Trend Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GPT HEALTHCARE stock price went up today, 29 Feb 2024, by 11.94 %. The stock closed at 186 per share. The stock is currently trading at 208.2 per share. Investors should monitor GPT HEALTHCARE stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GPT HEALTHCARE Stock Price Today

GPT HEALTHCARE Share Price Today : GPT HEALTHCARE's stock opened at 216.15 and closed at 186 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 219.7, and the low was 201.25. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crores. The BSE volume for the day was 597,369 shares. The 52-week high and low for the stock were not provided in the data.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Feb 2024, 11:18 AM IST GPT HEALTHCARE ORD share price live: Today's Price range

GPT HEALTHCARE ORD stock reached a low of 200.2 and a high of 219.7 on the current day.

29 Feb 2024, 11:03 AM IST GPT HEALTHCARE share price Today :GPT HEALTHCARE trading at ₹208.2, up 11.94% from yesterday's ₹186

The current data for GPT HEALTHCARE stock shows that the price is 208.2, with a percent change of 11.94% and a net change of 22.2. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price, reflecting positive market performance for GPT HEALTHCARE.

29 Feb 2024, 10:20 AM IST GPT HEALTHCARE share price Live :GPT HEALTHCARE closed at ₹186 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for GPT HEALTHCARE on the BSE, the volume was 597,369 shares with a closing price of 186.

