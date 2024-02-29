GPT HEALTHCARE share price Today Live Updates : GPT HEALTHCARE Sees Positive Trading Trend Today

GPT HEALTHCARE Share Price Today : GPT HEALTHCARE's stock opened at ₹216.15 and closed at ₹186 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹219.7, and the low was ₹201.25. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crores. The BSE volume for the day was 597,369 shares. The 52-week high and low for the stock were not provided in the data.
