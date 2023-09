Granules India had an open price of ₹337.75 and a close price of ₹334.5 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹338.35 and a low of ₹335.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹8168.94 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are ₹381.25 and ₹267.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 65038 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Granules India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Eris Lifesciences 830.8 16.55 2.03 924.0 550.9 11298.24 Procter & Gamble Health 5038.55 -0.75 -0.01 5496.5 3883.0 8363.68 Granules India 335.0 0.5 0.15 381.25 267.85 8108.43 Caplin Point Laboratories 1030.15 3.35 0.33 1122.0 575.0 7819.12 Glenmark Life Sciences 654.0 21.85 3.46 674.0 369.0 8013.28

Granules India share price NSE Live :Granules India trading at ₹335.5, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹334.5 The current data of Granules India stock shows that the stock price is ₹335.5. There has been a 0.3 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 1 point.

Granules India September futures opened at 337.75 as against previous close of 335.95 Granules India is currently trading at a spot price of 335.95. The bid price is 336.65, while the offer price is 337.05. There are 2000 shares available for purchase at the bid price and 2000 shares available for sale at the offer price. The open interest for Granules India stands at 10,936,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Granules India share price Live :Granules India closed at ₹334.5 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Granules India on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 65,073. The closing price for the stock was ₹334.5.