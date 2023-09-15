Granules India share price Today Live Updates : Granules India stock surges on positive trading day

Granules India had an open price of ₹337.75 and a close price of ₹334.5 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹338.35 and a low of ₹335.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹8168.94 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are ₹381.25 and ₹267.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 65038 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Eris Lifesciences
|830.8
|16.55
|2.03
|924.0
|550.9
|11298.24
|Procter & Gamble Health
|5038.55
|-0.75
|-0.01
|5496.5
|3883.0
|8363.68
|Granules India
|335.0
|0.5
|0.15
|381.25
|267.85
|8108.43
|Caplin Point Laboratories
|1030.15
|3.35
|0.33
|1122.0
|575.0
|7819.12
|Glenmark Life Sciences
|654.0
|21.85
|3.46
|674.0
|369.0
|8013.28
The current data of Granules India stock shows that the stock price is ₹335.5. There has been a 0.3 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 1 point.
Granules India is currently trading at a spot price of 335.95. The bid price is 336.65, while the offer price is 337.05. There are 2000 shares available for purchase at the bid price and 2000 shares available for sale at the offer price. The open interest for Granules India stands at 10,936,000.
On the last day of trading for Granules India on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 65,073. The closing price for the stock was ₹334.5.
