Granules India share price Today Live Updates : Granules India stock surges on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:34 AM IST Trade
Granules India stock price went up today, 15 Sep 2023, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 334.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 335.5 per share. Investors should monitor Granules India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Granules India

Granules India had an open price of 337.75 and a close price of 334.5 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 338.35 and a low of 335.1. The market capitalization of the company is 8168.94 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are 381.25 and 267.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 65038 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Sep 2023, 10:34 AM IST Granules India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Eris Lifesciences830.816.552.03924.0550.911298.24
Procter & Gamble Health5038.55-0.75-0.015496.53883.08363.68
Granules India335.00.50.15381.25267.858108.43
Caplin Point Laboratories1030.153.350.331122.0575.07819.12
Glenmark Life Sciences654.021.853.46674.0369.08013.28
15 Sep 2023, 10:07 AM IST Granules India share price NSE Live :Granules India trading at ₹335.5, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹334.5

The current data of Granules India stock shows that the stock price is 335.5. There has been a 0.3 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 1 point.

15 Sep 2023, 10:03 AM IST Granules India September futures opened at 337.75 as against previous close of 335.95

Granules India is currently trading at a spot price of 335.95. The bid price is 336.65, while the offer price is 337.05. There are 2000 shares available for purchase at the bid price and 2000 shares available for sale at the offer price. The open interest for Granules India stands at 10,936,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

15 Sep 2023, 09:40 AM IST Granules India share price Live :Granules India closed at ₹334.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Granules India on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 65,073. The closing price for the stock was 334.5.

