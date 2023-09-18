Granules India Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

Granules India's stock opened at ₹337.75 and closed at ₹334.5 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹338.35, while the lowest price was ₹330.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹8,014.04 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹381.25 and ₹267.85 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 223,901 shares on the BSE.
18 Sep 2023, 08:09 AM IST
