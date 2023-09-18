Granules India Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

Hello User
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Granules India stock price went down today, 18 Sep 2023, by -1.02 %. The stock closed at 334.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 331.1 per share. Investors should monitor Granules India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Granules India's stock opened at 337.75 and closed at 334.5 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 338.35, while the lowest price was 330.5. The market capitalization of the company is 8,014.04 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 381.25 and 267.85 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 223,901 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Sep 2023, 08:09 AM IST Granules India share price Live :Granules India closed at ₹334.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Granules India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 223,901. The closing price of the stock was 334.5.

