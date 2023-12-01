Hello User
Graphite India Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Graphite India stock price went up today, 01 Dec 2023, by 0.36 %. The stock closed at 502.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 504.65 per share. Investors should monitor Graphite India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the open price of Graphite India was 502.9, while the close price was 502.85. The stock reached a high of 512.5 and a low of 499.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 9840.68 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 548.15 and 251.75 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 109900 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST Graphite India share price Live :Graphite India closed at ₹502.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Graphite India had a trading volume of 109,900 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 502.85.

