Graphite India Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Graphite India stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 1.21 %. The stock closed at 537.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 544.2 per share. Investors should monitor Graphite India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Graphite India Stock Price Today

Graphite India Share Price Today : Graphite India's stock opened at 537.95 and closed at 537.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 549.75 and a low of 537.9 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 10,611.9 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 575.6 and 251.75, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 47,440 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:15 AM IST Graphite India share price Live :Graphite India closed at ₹537.7 on last trading day

On the last day, the total volume of shares traded for Graphite India on the BSE was 47,440. The closing price of the stock was 537.7.

