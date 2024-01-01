Hello User
Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

Graphite India stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 549.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 552.9 per share. Investors should monitor Graphite India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Graphite India Stock Price Today

Graphite India Share Price Today : Graphite India opened at 554.1 and closed at 552.75 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was 559, while the lowest was 545.05. The market capitalization of Graphite India is 10,738.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 572, and the 52-week low is 251.75. The BSE volume for Graphite India was 85,716 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Graphite India share price update :Graphite India trading at ₹552.9, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹549.65

The current data shows that the stock price of Graphite India is 552.9. There has been a 0.59% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.25.

01 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Graphite India Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST Graphite India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.27%
3 Months1.89%
6 Months37.46%
YTD47.37%
1 Year48.2%
01 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Graphite India share price Today :Graphite India trading at ₹549.65, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹552.75

The current data for Graphite India stock shows that the stock price is 549.65. There has been a percent change of -0.56, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.1, indicating a decrease of 3.1 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

01 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Graphite India share price Live :Graphite India closed at ₹552.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Graphite India on the BSE, a total of 85,716 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 552.75.

