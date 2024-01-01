Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India Surges in Trading Today

Graphite India Share Price Today : Graphite India opened at ₹554.1 and closed at ₹552.75 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was ₹559, while the lowest was ₹545.05. The market capitalization of Graphite India is ₹10,738.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹572, and the 52-week low is ₹251.75. The BSE volume for Graphite India was 85,716 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.