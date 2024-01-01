Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India Surges in Trading Today

Graphite India Share Price Today : Graphite India opened at ₹554.1 and closed at ₹552.75 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was ₹559, while the lowest was ₹545.05. The market capitalization of Graphite India is ₹10,738.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹572, and the 52-week low is ₹251.75. The BSE volume for Graphite India was 85,716 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Graphite India is ₹552.9. There has been a 0.59% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.27%
|3 Months
|1.89%
|6 Months
|37.46%
|YTD
|47.37%
|1 Year
|48.2%
The current data for Graphite India stock shows that the stock price is ₹549.65. There has been a percent change of -0.56, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.1, indicating a decrease of ₹3.1 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
On the last day of trading for Graphite India on the BSE, a total of 85,716 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹552.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!