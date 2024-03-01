Hello User
Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India Stock Rises in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Graphite India stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 1.41 %. The stock closed at 590.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 599.1 per share. Investors should monitor Graphite India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Graphite India Stock Price Today

Graphite India Share Price Today : Graphite India's stock opened and closed at 590.75 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 609 and the low was 576.4. The market capitalization stood at 11682.45 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 626 and 251.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 90406 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST Graphite India share price Today :Graphite India trading at ₹599.1, up 1.41% from yesterday's ₹590.75

Graphite India stock is currently trading at 599.1, with a 1.41% increase in price and a net change of 8.35 points.

01 Mar 2024, 08:12 AM IST Graphite India share price Live :Graphite India closed at ₹590.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Graphite India had a trading volume of 90,406 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 590.75.

