Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India Stock Rises in Trading Today

Graphite India Share Price Today : Graphite India's stock opened and closed at ₹590.75 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹609 and the low was ₹576.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹11682.45 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹626 and ₹251.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 90406 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Graphite India stock is currently trading at ₹599.1, with a 1.41% increase in price and a net change of 8.35 points.
On the last day, Graphite India had a trading volume of 90,406 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹590.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!