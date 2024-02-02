Hello User
Graphite India Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:41 AM IST
Livemint

Graphite India stock price went down today, 02 Feb 2024, by -0.63 %. The stock closed at 561.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 558.3 per share. Investors should monitor Graphite India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Graphite India Stock Price Today

Graphite India Share Price Today : Graphite India opened at 565.45 and closed at 561.85 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 573.3 and a low of 558. The market capitalization of Graphite India is 10,886.85 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 575.6 and 251.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 46,339 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 11:41 AM IST Graphite India share price Live :Graphite India closed at ₹561.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Graphite India had a trading volume of 46,339 shares with a closing price of 561.85.

