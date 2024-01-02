Hello User
Graphite India Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Graphite India stock price went down today, 02 Jan 2024, by -0.21 %. The stock closed at 549.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 548.5 per share. Investors should monitor Graphite India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Graphite India Stock Price Today

Graphite India Share Price Today : Graphite India had an opening price of 549.6 and a closing price of 549.65 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 559.5 and a low of 542.85. The market capitalization of the company is 10,716.35 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 572 and 251.75, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 62,356 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Graphite India share price Live :Graphite India closed at ₹549.65 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Graphite India on the BSE was 62,356. The closing price of the shares was 549.65.

