Graphite India Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Graphite India stock price went down today, 03 Jan 2024, by -0.92 %. The stock closed at 548.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 543.45 per share. Investors should monitor Graphite India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Graphite India Stock Price Today

Graphite India Share Price Today : Graphite India's stock opened at 540.6 and closed at 548.5 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was 558.75, while the low was 539.75. The company's market capitalization is 10,617.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 572, and the 52-week low is 251.75. On the BSE, a total of 75,923 shares of Graphite India were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Graphite India share price Live :Graphite India closed at ₹548.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Graphite India on the BSE recorded a volume of 75,923 shares. The closing price for the stock was 548.5.

